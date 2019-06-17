Newman went 3-for-5 with a stolen base in a 5-4 victory against the Marlins on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is flourishing in the leadoff spot. He's currently on a seven-game hitting streak; during that stretch, his average has risen 20 points, and he's swiped three bags. Newman isn't hitting for much power, but he can supply average and the occasional stolen base to owners as long as he remains in the leadoff spot. Newman is batting .315 with 12 extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 15 runs and four stolen bases in 149 at-bats this season.