Newman went 2-for-6 with an RBI single in Thursday's loss to Seattle.

He's slashing .379/.429/.563 in his last 112 plate appearances since Aug. 21, lifting his overall batting average to .317 -- good for sixth (along with teammate Bryan Reynolds) in the NL. Newman is showing few signs of slowing down after his disappointing late-season debut (.209/.247/.231) in 2018. He continues to thrive hitting exclusively out of the leadoff spot and has three hits in five career at-bats against Friday starter Chase Anderson.

