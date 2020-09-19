Newman went 0-for-4 with a pair of walks in Friday's doubleheader loss to the Cardinals.

He also made his seventh error of the season. Newman is batting .156 (5-for-32) since Sept. 9 with no extra-base hits. Prior to the season, he mentioned stealing bases as an area of expansion to his game but he was unsuccessful in his lone attempt. He dealt with an undisclosed injury during summer camp thought to be oblique related. For whatever reasons, his sophomore season has proven to be a disappointment. Newman is slashing .229/.281/.281 in 168 plate appearances with one homer and 10 RBI.