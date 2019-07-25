Newman will start at shortstop and bat seventh Thursday against the Cardinals.

While Newman still typically occupies the leadoff spot against left-handed pitching, he appears to have fully surrendered the table-setting gig versus righties to middle-infield partner Adam Frazier. Newman will slot in as the No. 7 hitter for the fourth consecutive day and hasn't made a compelling case lately to unseat Frazier atop the order. Over his last six starts, Newman has gone 4-for-24, resulting in a 15-point drop in his season-long batting average.

