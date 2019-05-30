Newman went 2-for-3 against the Reds on Wednesday, raising his season's batting average to .347 in 75 at-bats.

He's started seven of the last nine games, collecting 10 hits in 27 at-bats with one homer and six RBI. Newman has played the majority of his time at shortstop, but he could also begin seeing time at second base if Adam Frazier's struggles continue. He's attempted only two stolen bases in 59 MLB games but swiped 28 bags in 39 tries for Triple-A Indianapolis in 2018.