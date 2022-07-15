Newman went 0-for-3 with a walk Thursday against the Marlins.

Newman has served as Pittsburgh's leadoff hitter in four of the team's last five games -- each of which has come against lefties. He has been productive in that span, collecting six hits in 19 at-bats to go along with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. In particular, his ability to be aggressive on the basepaths is encouraging given that he returned from a groin injury July 9.

