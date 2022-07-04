Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Newman (groin/hamstring) will see time at both shortstop and second base once he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Newman served as Pittsburgh's primary shortstop in 2021 and opened the current season atop the depth chart at the position before landing on the IL in late April with a left groin strain. He then suffering a hamstring injury during his initial rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis in late May, resulting in his timeline for a return being pushed back. Newman restarted the minor-league assignment June 21 and has slashed .419/.424/.484 in his eight games with Indianapolis, likely setting him up to rejoin the big club this week. He'll be joining a Pirates club that has prioritized younger options in recent weeks, most notably installing hotshot rookie Oneil Cruz as its full-time shortstop. Though Cherington indicated Cruz "doesn't need to be at shortstop every day," the expectation is that the 28-year-old Newman will have to settle for more of a utility role while Cruz continues to see the bulk of the starts at shortstop.