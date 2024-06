Ortiz allowed three hits and one walk while striking out three across 4.1 scoreless innings Saturday against the Twins.

Ortiz entered the game in the second inning in a designed bullpen game for the Pirates. He threw 58 pitches and turned in his longest outing of the season. Though Ortiz wasn't able to get the run support to earn a win, he has now turned in 10 scoreless innings with a 9:1 K:BB across his last three appearances out of the bullpen.