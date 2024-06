Ortiz is in line to serve as a bulk reliever in Friday's game versus the Rays, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Carmen Mlodzinski will open for the Pirates before handing things off to Ortiz. Each of Ortiz's last two appearances have come in bulk relief and he's fared well, yielding just one run with a 6:1 K:BB over 9.1 innings of work.