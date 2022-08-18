Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Perez (hamstring) may receive full medical clearance for the start of winter ball, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

After undergoing surgery May 20 to repair a ruptured right hamstring, Perez won't be a candidate to return from the 60-day IL before the end of the season, but his projected 6-to-9-month recovery timeline gives him a chance at being ready to play in December. The native Puerto Rican could elect to play winter ball on his home island or perhaps elsewhere in Latin America this winter with the hope of proving his health and securing a contract with an MLB team ahead of spring training. The 33-year-old backstop posted a .700 OPS in 69 plate appearances for the Pirates before sustaining the season-ending injury.