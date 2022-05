Perez's early exit from the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds was due to left hamstring discomfort, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Perez didn't start the game but entered after Andrew Knapp was ejected. His exit left Josh VanMeter to serve as the emergency catcher for the end of the game. Knapp will presumably start the nightcap behind the plate while the Pirates determine how serious Perez's injury is.