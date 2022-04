Perez (quadriceps) is expected to return to the lineup Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Perez was hit in his left quadriceps by a foul ball Friday and was out of the lineup Saturday. That move was made out of precaution due to the lack of catching depth within the organization, though the issue is not deemed serious. Andrew Knapp would be the playing time beneficiary if Perez is out longer than expected, or if the team opts to give him continued rest.