The Pirates announced Wednesday that Perez will undergo season-ending surgery on his left hamstring in the near future, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Perez, who signed a one-year, $5 million deal with Pittsburgh in November, appeared in just 21 games before hitting the shelf earlier this month with what ultimately proved to be a season-ending injury. The Pirates will likely lean on a platoon of Michael Perez and Tyler Heineman at catcher the rest of the way, barring any further additions to the position group.