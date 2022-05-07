Perez was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds in the top of the eighth inning due to an apparent left leg injury, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Perez slipped on second base while attempting to run from first to third in the top of the eighth inning, and he struggled to put much weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field. Prior to his departure, he went 2-for-3 with a run and a strikeout. Andrew Knapp was ejected from Saturday's matinee while in the dugout, so Josh VanMeter is expected to take over behind the dish for the remainder of the game.