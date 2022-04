Perez went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI on Tuesday against the Brewers.

Perez enjoyed one of his more productive performances of the season, which began with an RBI double in the second inning. He later grounded into a fielder's choice in the final frame to knock in his second run. Perez is hitting only .231 on the season, though he has collected at least one hit in three of his last four starts, and he also boasts a .362 on-base percentage.