Perez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two additional RBI during Friday's 4-2 win against the Cubs.

The veteran backstop delivered a two-run single during the second inning and followed with a solo homer in the fifth to power Pittsburgh's offense. Perez was 0-for-10 with six strikeouts over his past five games entering the series in Chicago, but he's 3-for-6 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and two runs through two games versus the Cubs.