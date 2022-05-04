site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-roberto-perez-retreats-to-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Roberto Perez: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Perez isn't starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Perez started in the last two games and went 2-for-7 with a run, an RBI and two strikeouts. Andrew Knapp will start behind the plate and bat ninth in Wednesday's matinee.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read