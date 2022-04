Perez is now set to start at catcher and hit ninth in Thursday's game against the Brewers, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Perez was scheduled to receive a breather for the day game after the night game, but he was pressed into action on short notice after Andrew Knapp was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to an illness. Assuming Knapp is feeling better Friday, Perez could get a day off in the Pirates' series opener with the Padres.