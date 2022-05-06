site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Roberto Perez: Takes seat Friday
Perez isn't starting Friday against Cincinnati, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Perez started in three of the last four games and went 3-for-11 with a homer, two runs and two RBI. Andrew Knapp will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
