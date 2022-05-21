Perez underwent surgery to repair a ruptured hamstring injury Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
The Pirates announced this week that Perez would miss the remainder of the season following his procedure, and he'll now shift his focus toward his lengthy recovery process. The team hopes Perez will be able to resume full baseball activities in 6-to-9 months, so it seems likely that he'll be available to begin the 2023 season.
