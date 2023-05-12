Marcano will start at shortstop and bat seventh Friday against the Orioles, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This marks three straight starts for Marcano as he alternates between short and second base. He hit his first homer of the year in Wednesday's series finale against the Rockies and the Pirates will ride the hot hand Friday in Baltimore. Ji Hwan Bae is at second and Rodolfo Castro is on the bench.