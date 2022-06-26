Marcano (illness) started at second base and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run Sunday in his first rehab game for Single-A Bradenton.

According to Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com, Marcano, who is regaining conditioning after testing positive for COVID-19 on June 17, will shift his rehab to Double-A Altoona for his next game action. He could be activated from the IL as soon as Wednesday, with Josh VanMeter (finger) also a potential candidate to be activated from the 10-day injured list around that time. Once both Marcano and VanMeter are reinstated, the two may have to battle for playing time at the keystone.