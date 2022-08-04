Marcano went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Brewers.

Marcano was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday after Yoshi Tsutsugo was designated for assignment. Marcano got the start in left field while hitting eighth, though it's unclear how he'll get regular at-bats with Ben Gamel, Bryan Reynolds and Cal Mitchell currently the starting outfield and Kevin Newman locked in at second base. Marcano has been extremely productive in the minors this season, and he has also shown glimpses of promise in the majors by maintaining a .257/.304/.405 line across 82 plate appearances in Pittsburgh.