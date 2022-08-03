Marcano was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Marcano spent just under a month in the minors but will rejoin the active roster after Yoshi Tsutsugo was designated for assignment. Over 22 major-league games this year, Marcano has slashed .229/.280/.357 with two homers, nine runs, five RBI and a stolen base.

