Marcano will start at second base and bat second in Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Marcano is making his third consecutive start at the keystone after he went 3-for-7 with a double in the final two contests of the Pirates' series with the Reds this past weekend. With Bryan Reynolds (personal) on the bereavement list and set to miss a second straight game Tuesday, Ji Hwan Bae has moved to the outfield, which has opened up second base for Marcano. Once Reynolds is reinstated, Marcano is a likely candidate to move back into a utility role and see his opportunities take a hit.