Marcano went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Reds.

Marcano remains a fairly regular presence in the Pirates' lineup, and his start Sunday was notable because it came with lefty Mike Minor on the mound. Marcano delivered a two-RBI double in the sixth inning, his third extra-base hit in his last seven games. Overall, he's still hitting only .221/.280/.336 across 136 plate appearances on the season.