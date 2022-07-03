Marcano will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

The lefty-hitting Marcano will pick up his third start in as many games since being reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list, which included an assignment against a lefty (Aaron Ashby) in Saturday's 7-4 win. Marcano has gone 0-for-6 with four strikeouts in his first two games back in action, but the Pirates appear to be viewing him as a higher priority than fellow left-handed-hitters Josh VanMeter and Hoy Park, both of whom remain on the bench Sunday for the second and third games in a row, respectively.