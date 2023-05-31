Marcano is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Chris Owings will pick up the start at shortstop in the series finale, but Marcano still appears fairly secure as the Pirates' top option at the position. Unless he makes a pinch-hitting appearance off the bench Wednesday, Marcano will finish May with a solid .271/.317/.525 slash line to go with three home runs and two stolen bases over 22 games.