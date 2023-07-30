Marcano said Sunday that he will likely require surgery to address ligament damage in his right knee, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Marcano injured his knee Monday in San Diego and was placed on the 60-day injured list a day later, officially ruling him out until late September. The Pirates' decision to quickly move Marcano to the 60-day IL already implied that a return before the end of the 2023 season was unlikely, and knee surgery would make that outcome official. If Marcano's season is in fact over, he'll finish with a .233/.276/.356 slash line to go with three home runs and five stolen bases across 220 plate appearances.