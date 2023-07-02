Marcano will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Marcano will get his third straight start at shortstop after going 2-for-8 with a triple, two runs and two RBI in the first two games of the series with Milwaukee. With the Pirates moving Ji Hwan Bae (ankle) to the 10-day injured list Sunday, Marcano looks as though he could have a fairly clear path to playing time in the middle infield, at least versus right-handed pitching.