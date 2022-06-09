Marcano will be on the bench for Thursday's game versus Atlanta.
Marcano will sit for the second consecutive game as the Pirates take on left-hander Max Fried on the mound. Yu Chang will draw another start at second base and bat seventh Thursday.
