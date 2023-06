Marcano isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Padres, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With left-hander Blake Snell set to start on the mound for San Diego, the left-handed bat of Marcano will remain in the dugout for the beginning of Wednesday's game. Nick Gonzales will instead start at shortstop, allowing Rodolfo Castro to start at the keystone and bat fifth.