Marcano was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
After being sent down in mid-September, Marcano closed the Triple-A season with a .596 OPS over 48 plate appearances. Now, with two games left in the season, the Pirates will bring on the 23-year-old infielder to close their season as well. Jose Godoy was optioned to Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
