Marcano was optioned to Double-A Altoona on Saturday.
Marcano joined the big-league roster Tuesday when Cole Tucker was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. He went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored in his lone appearance. Tucker returned from the injured list Saturday, so Marcano will return to Altoona.
More News
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Receives call to majors•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Opening season at Double-A•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Heating up at Indy•
-
Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Headed to Pittsburgh•
-
Padres' Tucupita Marcano: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Tucupita Marcano: Recalled by Padres•