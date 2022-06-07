Marcano is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

With a tough southpaw (Tarik Skubal) on the hill for the opposition, the lefty-hitting Marcano will take a seat following an eight-game stretch in which he went 6-for-25 with two home runs, four walks, a double and a stolen base. Josh VanMeter's (finger) recent placement on the injured list creates a path for Marcano to play often at second base, though he may end up settling into a platoon with the righty-hitting Yu Chang, who picks up the start at the keystone Tuesday.