Marcano is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Tigers.
Marcano will take a seat as the Pirates take on left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on Wednesday. Chris Owings will draw the start at shortstop and bat eighth in the series finale with Detroit.
