Marcano went 2-for-3 with a run scored Sunday against the Padres.
Marcano has gone 2-for-6 with two runs scored since being recalled by the Pirates on Friday. He's likely to serve a utility role with the team and has picked up starts in left field and second base since being promoted. With several lineup regulars currently sidelined in Pittsburgh, Marcano may have the chance to pick up consistent at-bats in the short term.
