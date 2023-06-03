Marcano went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored Friday against the Cardinals.
Marcano started his 12th consecutive game against right-handed pitching, all of which have come at shortstop. He's also jumped to the leadoff spot in three of his last four appearances after hitting primarily sixth in the order to start the season. Marcano has maintained a .275/.310/.575 line across his last 40 at-bats while also tallying seven RBI, five runs scored and three stolen bases.
