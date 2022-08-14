Beede (1-2) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three in three innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Giants.

Beede worked up to 74 pitches, but he threw only 39 of them for strikes against his former team. A Joc Pederson RBI double in the first inning and LaMonte Wade's solo home run in the third accounted for the only runs in the game. Beede has given up six runs through eight innings across three starts in August. He owns a 3.72 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 30:23 K:BB in 48.1 innings between the Pirates and Giants this year. The right-hander is tentatively projected for a decent home start versus the Reds, though he's unlikely to contend for wins until he can consistently complete five frames since he's not being used behind an opener.