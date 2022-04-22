Crowe (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out five across 2.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Cubs.

Crowe entered the game in the fourth inning in relief of Bryse Wilson. He struck out five of the eight batters he faced and induced six swinging strikes on a total of 45 pitches. Crowe has yet to allow an earned run across five appearances and 12.1 frames this season while compiling a strong 15:4 K:BB. He has thrown multiple innings in each of his outings, but has been capped at around 50 pitches. As the Pirates search for an optimal combination in their rotation, it's possible Crowe enters the mix if he continues to prove effective in longer stints.