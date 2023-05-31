Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Crowe (shoulder) has resumed throwing off flat ground, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Crowe received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right shoulder May 10 and has now been cleared to resume a throwing program three weeks later. Per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Crowe has been throwing from around 75 feet, so he'll likely need to double up that distance before advancing to mound work. Crowe is currently on the 60-day injured list and won't be eligible for activation until the latter half of June.