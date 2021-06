The Pirates outrighted Difo to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday after he cleared waivers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The utility man no longer possesses a spot on the 40-man roster, but he'll remain in the organization after none of MLB's other 29 teams were willing to put in a waiver claim for him. Prior to being designated for assignment by Pittsburgh, Difo appeared in 44 games and slashed .244/.287/.366 with one home run, seven runs and six RBI.