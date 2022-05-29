The Pirates acquired Chang from the Guardians on Sunday in exchange for cash, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Chang doesn't have minor-league options remaining, so the Pirates will need to clear room for the 26-year-old on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Dodgers to facilitate the trade. With experience at all four infield spots, the righty-hitting Chang could prove to be a valuable bench piece who should play regularly against left-handed pitching. Over 358 career MLB plate appearances, Chang has slashed .208/.265/.372 (71 wRC+) with 10 home runs and one stolen base.