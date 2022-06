Chang was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old went 2-for-18 over his past nine games and will lose his spot on the 40-man roster with Tucupita Marcano (illness) returning from the COVID-19 injured list. Chang has appeared in 22 games between the Pirates and Guardians this year and has a .135/.237/.212 slash line in 59 plate appearances.