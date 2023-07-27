Heaney (7-6) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Astros.

Heaney gave up a three-run home run to Alex Bregman in the first inning before settling down. Over his last six outings, Heaney has given up 21 runs (20 earned) across 29 innings, and that's with a pair of scoreless appearances in the mix. The veteran southpaw is at a 4.62 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 103:43 K:BB through 101.1 innings over 20 starts this season. He's tentatively projected for a favorable home start versus the White Sox next week.