Heaney (5-6) took the loss Saturday as the Rangers fell 8-3 to the Nationals, coughing up eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over three innings. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw had been away from the team for a few days this week while on paternity leave, and his focus may have been elsewhere in his return to the mound -- the Nats jumped on Heaney for four runs in the first inning alone, with Jeimer Candelario and Joey Meneses both taking him deep before he could escape the frame. Heaney's inability to keep the ball in the park is nothing new, though. He's served up eight homers in 31 innings since the beginning of June, leading to a 6.39 ERA over that stretch, and he has a 1.78 HR/9 on the year.