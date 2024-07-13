Heaney (3-10) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings as the Rangers fell 6-3 to the Astros. He struck out five.

The veteran southpaw has been one of the unluckiest pitchers in the majors this season. Heaney hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in an outing since late April, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 75:17 K:BB over his last 72 innings, but thanks to a lack of support from his offense or bullpen he has just a 3-7 record to show for it. Heaney's in the final year of his current contract, and if Texas elects to become sellers at the trade deadline -- the defending World Series champs are six games under .500, and 7.5 games back of the final wild-card spot in the AL -- a change of scenery could help change Heaney's fortunes.