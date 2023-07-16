Heaney (6-6) earned the win Saturday, allowing six hits and one walk over 5.1 scoreless innings against Cleveland. He struck out four.

Heaney was able to keep the Guardians at bay for 5.1 innings despite allowing six hits, doing most of the damage with his four-seamer. It was the lefty's fourth time this season in which he did not allow a run over five or more innings of work. It was also a nice rebound start after allowing eight runs (seven earned) in his previous outing before the All-Star break. On the downside, Heaney still has not made it through six innings in a start since May 21 against the Rockies.