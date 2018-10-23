Seise (shoulder) said he expects to be healthy by the start of spring training, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. "I should be ready for spring training," Seise said. "I should be ready before that, actually."

The 2017 first-round pick appears to be on track in his recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent back in May. Seise has been taking grounders and recently received clearance to resume hitting and lifting weights. He's also throwing out to 90 feet and hopes to stretch out to 105 feet before his throwing program ends. The 19-year-old hit .284/.330/.400 across 51 games in his first taste of pro ball in 2017.