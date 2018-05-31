Seise has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seise, who the Rangers picked 29th overall in the 2017 first-year player draft, had surgery to clean out his rotator cuff area. The 19-year-old hadn't appeared in a game this season, but he hit a solid .284/.330/.400 across 51 games across two levels in his first taste of pro ball in 2017. At this point, it's unclear if Seise will be ready to go by the start of spring training next season.