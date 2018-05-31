Rangers' Chris Seise: Shut down for season
Seise has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Seise, who the Rangers picked 29th overall in the 2017 first-year player draft, had surgery to clean out his rotator cuff area. The 19-year-old hadn't appeared in a game this season, but he hit a solid .284/.330/.400 across 51 games across two levels in his first taste of pro ball in 2017. At this point, it's unclear if Seise will be ready to go by the start of spring training next season.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart